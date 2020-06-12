Plan commission approves permit for long-vacant property

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

For years, the former Pizza Hut property at 940 Milwaukee Avenue sat vacant, but it could have a new purpose as a used car lot after the Plan Commission approved a conditional use and site plan application.

However, the project is contingent upon repaving the parking lot, submitting a landscaping plan and completing other benchmarks by the end of August.

George Dertis, the proposed tenant, plans to relocate his dealership from Kenosha to Burlington and operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four to six employees.

As part of the project, Dertis plans to install an overhead door, reuse the existing signs and add new exterior lighting.

The City of Burlington, meanwhile, will retain control of the current section of right-of-way on Milwaukee Avenue.

“As part of the jurisdictional transfer of State Highway 36 to the City of Burlington, the former Pizza Hut had an occupancy permit with the state to continue the use of the parking and signage within the state right-of-way,” city documents state.

The used car lot, which will not be used for repairs, includes 12 parking stalls for customers and staff as well as 23 stalls for vehicle sales.

According to Dertis, Asphalt Contractors LLC, plans to repave the parking lot and could complete the project by mid-July.

Plan Commissioner Art Gardner, who noted to the long vacant land, praised the proposal because it would be an improvement along a main corridor in the City of Burlington.

In other commission news, planners approved development of a 12-unit apartment building along South Pine Street. To read the entire story see the June 11 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.