Humanitarian Award winner sets standard for volunteers, colleagues say

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Nikki Intine lives by the personal adage: “I can, therefore I should.”

By putting that motto into action, Intine has created a long legacy of service to several charitable agencies in the area including Love Inc. and TLC of Burlington and Lakeland Animal Shelter of Elkhorn.

On Monday Intine was honored for her volunteer service when she was presented the Rotary Club of Burlington’s Humanitarian Award during a ceremony at Veterans Terrace in Burlington.

Along with joining the list of distinguished honorees that dates to 1969, Intine, of Spring Prairie, was the recipient of a $1,000 donation from the Rotary Club that was presented to Love Inc. on her behalf. The independent social service agency operates a food pantry and thrift stores and provides financial counseling and meal site services to needy people in the greater Burlington area.

“We’re blessed with so much that it’s nice to help those who maybe don’t have so much,” Intine said in explaining her personal motto. “I’m excited to have these opportunities and I’m so grateful that Love, TLC and the animal shelter … give me the opportunity to be part of what they’re doing because what they’re doing is so important.”

Serving food for souls

Intine currently serves as Food Services Supervisor at Love Inc. and was among the first of the agency’s volunteers to be put in a position of leadership.

In that role Intine coordinates the agency’s lunch program by planning menus and organizing volunteers, according to Barbara Howard, Love Inc.’s executive director.

Intine is the person who ensures there is enough food to go around, according to Kristina Krueger, a social worker who also serves as food pantry manager.

“She makes sure there’s enough for anybody in the community – the volunteers, the staff, the interns; anybody that wants a good lunch she’s going to follow through and make sure they have it,” Krueger said.

Ben Mitchell, who is the director of volunteers and marketing for Love Inc., said Intine epitomizes volunteerism because it’s part of her DNA.

“A good volunteer is somebody who understands their strengths and knows that they’re not going to let them go to waste – that there’s someone out there that can benefit,” he said.

Howard, Love Inc.’s director, agreed.

“When you find a volunteer like Nikki you want to hang onto her – you want to keep her forever and ever,” she said. “People like Nikki are there because they want to (be). They believe in your mission.”

The following video profiling Humanitarian Award winner Nikki Intine was produced by WIN Media in conjunction with the Burlington Rotary Club: