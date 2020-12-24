Warehouse-distribution facility would replace former grocery store

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Wisconsin Vision Associates, of Burlington, has experienced unprecedented growth in recent months even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The longtime contact lens distributor, however, has reportedly run out of space for manufacturing and distribution at its facility at 35263 West State Street.

With unprecedented growth, company officials have diligently explored other options, according to WVA Vice President Jeffrey Erickson.

Erickson, however, said options are limited within the City of Burlington considering the company’s trajectory and he looks to purchase the entire Pine Crest Shopping Center on Pine Street and rezone the former Richter’s Marketplace from B-2, Central Business District to M-1 Light Manufacturing.

But the offer to purchase the property, which also includes space currently occupied by other businesses, is contingent upon the Common Council approving the rezone request in a January meeting.

The Common Council on Dec. 15 weighed in on the proposal at a Committee of the Whole meeting, where Erickson offered further elaboration on his company needs, including plans for the shopping center.

Pine Crest spans 104,000 square feet with the former Richter’s Marketplace space taking up about half the property.

Healthy growth

Wisconsin Vision Associates, created nearly four decades ago, has been involved in optical retail even longer at Family Vision.

Since then, WVA has moved operations from a parcel on Chestnut Street to West State Street within the last 10 years, but has continued to see unprecedented growth.

WVA eventually found the former Richter’s Marketplace as a suitable parcel for warehousing and distribution.

Richter’s Marketplace grocery store closed in October 2019 and served as anchor tenant of Pine Crest Shopping Center for decades.

Family Dollar, Cousin’s Subs, Midwest Dance Center, Salvation Army outlet and Advantage Physical Therapy are among several tenants in smaller storefronts on the Pine Crest Shopping Center property.

Erickson states WVA does not plan on evicting any tenants and only looks to rezone the parcel specific to Richter’s Marketplace.

“We look forward to being good and responsible owners and landlords,” said Erickson. “We look to make improvements where necessary.”

Rezone concerns

The Plan Commission approved the rezone request, 4-1, after about two hours of discussion at a Dec. 14 special meeting.

Plan Commissioner Art Gardner was the lone opponent of the measure.

Thomas Preusker, Aldermanic representative, explained to his colleagues the following evening why the Plan Commission advanced the rezone request.

“The rezoning is not a decision that the planning commission takes lightly in changing this from a B-2 Central Business District to M-1 Light Manufacturing,” Preusker said.

Preusker acknowledged the Plan Commission had concerns about long-term zoning implications, including creating a manufacturing island in downtown Burlington.

The Plan Commission, according to Preusker, said the decision was based on WVA operations.

“We decided that the type of business that WVA wants to do – they work a lot with contact lenses – it is a very clean manufacturing environment,” he said. “It is not like we are approving a steel forging business here or a coal-fired power plant.”

