Drive will provide newspapers for nursing home residents

While most people have grown tired of restrictions on everyday life caused by the coronavirus, residents in extended care and nursing facilities are bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

Considered high-risk for COVID-19 and separated from loved ones and other visitors, those elderly residents have suffered a greater disruption to their lives than most people, according to Peggy Whitmore, activity director and volunteer coordinator at The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, 677 E. State Street.

At the behest of the facility’s residents, Whitemore reached out to the Burlington Standard Press with a request for subscriptions to the weekly local newspaper.

Sue Lange, general manager for Southern Lakes Newspapers, which publishes the Standard Press, said the request presented the perfect opportunity for the publisher to join with its community partners to make a difference in the lives of residents at The Bay.

Led by the Reesman Company, 14 local businesses have joined with Southern Lakes Newspapers to launch the Lend a Hand program that will underwrite the cost of mailing newspapers to residents of the facility.

To make an even greater impact, Southern Lakes Newspapers is now extending the campaign to local residents. Every dollar donated to the subscription drive will be matched by Southern Lakes Newspapers to effectively double the impact.

The campaign will wrap up in time for the new subscriptions to begin the week of Christmas, Lange said.

To make a donation of $5, $10, $20 or more, call 262-728-3411 and mention Lend a Hand. Interested donors may also download this form — Lend a Hand — and mail it along with a check made out the Southern Lakes Newspapers, to Lend a Hand, c/o Burlington Standard Press, 209 N. Dodge St., Burlington WI 53105.