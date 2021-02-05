CCHS choir poised to deliver singing Valentines

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Love and music have been intertwined since time immemorial. There are few things that tug at the heartstrings as poignantly as a well-penned and performed song.

It’s a pairing that provides a sublime bridge over the gap that exists between the failure of mere words and the earnest outpouring of the heart.

This marriage of melody and affection is not lost on Abby Galstad, the choral music director at Catholic Central High School in Burlington.

And, with Valentine’s Day a little more than a week away, Galstad is reaching back to her college days for an idea intended to deliver a little bit of love and music to a community shrouded for more than 10 months under the thick gray cloud of COVID.

Her idea?

Singing Valentines.

On Feb. 13 and 14 the seven members of the CCHS choir under the direction of Galstad will – for a $30 donation – perform The Beatles song “I Will” (masked up and socially distanced), and deliver a Valentine card with a bag a treats to anyone whose significant other cares enough to send a special gift.

The proceeds from the singing Valentines, which will be delivered in the Burlington area, will support the choral music program at Catholic Central.

How it works

The CCHS choir is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The group is limited to six performances for each two-hour timeframe within each day’s schedule.

Earlier this week, Galstad said, the schedule for Sunday (Valentines Day) was filling up quickly, but plenty of openings were still available on Saturday.

Regardless of how the schedule shakes out, Galstad said her aim is to create an enjoyable event for her students that lifts the spirits of others in the community.

“It’s so fun,” she said. “We did a test run for my grandma and grandpa’s 70th anniversary and the kids said it was so much fun.”

Galstad said the song “I Will” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney provides a simple message of devotion that transcends generations.

It’s fitting material for a choir on a holiday that celebrates love in a year when social distancing is the norm:

“And when at last I find you;

“Your song will fill the air;

“Sing it loud so I can hear you;

“Make it easy to be near you.”

The full version of this story is available in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

How to arrange a singing Valentine

The Catholic Central High School choir will deliver singing Valentines to people living in the Burlington area on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. For a $30 donation recipients will receive the choir’s rendition of The Beatles song “I Will” along with a card and a treat bag. To arrange a performance, visit topperpride.org and search for “singing Valentine,” or call Director Abby Galstad at 262-204-7536.