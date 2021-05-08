Local craft beer joins list of offerings

Several new vendors, including craft beer from Burlington’s Runaway Nanobrewery, join the lineup at the 2021 Burlington Farmers Market, which is slated to open the season Thursday, May 13, at Wehmhoff Square in the city’s downtown.

The market, which runs weekly until late October, is open from 3 to 7 p.m.

“We have approximately 30 vendors committed for this year – some are seasonal, so all will not be there opening day,” Market Director Carol Reed said. “There are seven new vendors so far.”

The partnership with Runaway Nanobrewery allows market visitors to enjoy a craft beer along with food provided by other market vendors, according to Reed.

Other new vendors this year include Soap and Sensibility (handcrafted soaps and personal care items), Kairava Farm (fresh-cut flowers, vegetables and fruit), Ketchup Please (organic ketchup), Directmoos Local Market (local farm-raised beef), Anvil+Candle (handcrafted soy candles), Bella-Lyon Pet Services (all-natural pet treats) and Tommy D’s (home made salsa, pickles and sauces).

Weekly musical entertainment will again be part of the market with Cork & Classics slated to perform in the park gazebo on opening day.

Mobile Vet Center

The Green Bay-based Mobile Vet Center will be at the Farmers Market on May 20 and again each month through October (dates to be announced). Vet Centers provide counseling and mental health services to war zone veterans, military sexual trauma victims, and family members of personnel who died in service to their country.

Vet Centers are Veterans Administration-funded facilities that are independent of the VA Clinics. Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, Richard Clark, Jr., will be available to answer questions pertaining to Vet Center mental health services and to provide referrals to other services.

The Burlington American Legion Auxiliary will also be on hand May 20, distributing poppies and collecting donations to support local programs for veterans.