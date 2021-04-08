Council also approves mayor’s task force on racism

Burlington won’t have a ChocolateFest in 2021, but organizers are making plans to host a different festival over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Burlington Jamboree received a special event permit from the Common Council on Wednesday to host the festival at the former ChocolateFest grounds along Maryland Avenue May 27-31.

The Burlington Jamboree marks the first step in a transition away from what had been the city’s signature festival since 1987.

Bil Scherrer, ChocolateFest President, told city officials the 2019 event was the last year of the annual event due to several factors, including the impact of the pandemic, loss of volunteers, loss of chocolate vendors and the absence of chocolate relevant entities in the city.

The city is in the midst of a rebranding effort that shuns the Chocolate City USA moniker in favor of City of Trails

Scherrer, one of many volunteer organizers, said North American Midway Entertainment will continue to handle the rides, games and food concessions at the new festival.

The carnival company, according to organizers, will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines during the event.

Burlington Jamboree will feature free admission and likely offer live entertainment on Saturday evening as well as a beer tent operated by the Burlington Lions Club.

For a more in-depth look at the new festival and demise of ChocolateFest, see the April 15 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Other permits approved

In a sign that people are optimistic about the future impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Common Council also approved several other special event permits.

These include the Burlington Conservation Club’s Kids Fisheree held 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. May 16 at Echo Park, a new event called “Loop Day” organized by The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery and other Chestnut Street loop businesses on Saturday, June 5, and the second annual Burlington Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism at Echo Park on June 19.

In addition, the Common Council authorized a July 4 fireworks agreement with Five Star Fireworks Co. for $12,500, slightly above the proposed contract of $10,000.

Some Common Council members decided to increase the contract amount because in recent years, Five Star Fireworks has offered smaller displace for the same price in recent years. City officials plan to review other options for 2022 and beyond.

Task force approved

In other business, the Common Council on a 6-1 vote authorized a Mayor’s Task Force on Racism, Social Injustice, Diversity and Inclusion through an agreement with Organization Development Consultants.

Alderman Todd Bauman, of District 4, was the lone dissenter to the Mayor’s Task Force. Ryan Heft, of District 2, was absent from the Common Council and unable to cast a vote.

Bauman, at a March 23 Committee of the Whole meeting, expressed skepticism about the Mayor’s Task Force and did not believe the city should become involved because past racial incidents specifically related to issues at the Burlington Area School District.

The engagement agreement, meanwhile, will come at a cost of $10,500 and consists of a daylong workshop with Mayor Jeannie Hefty assembling about 24 people from diverse backgrounds for the Task Force.

The Common Council also approved an Echo Lake hydrosurvey and sediment study, which could help the city decide on the long-term fate of the Echo Lake dam, and potentially aid in the city’s plan to reduce phosphorous discharge.