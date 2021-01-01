The editorial staff of the Burlington Standard Press compiled and ranked the top 15 news stories of 2020. The complete list appears in the Dec. 31 edition of the newspaper. The top 10 stories, presented in descending order, will appear here:

9. A safe season at the Aquatic Center

The Burlington Community Aquatic Center opened June 13 with a goal of striking a balance between the community’s pent up desire for recreation and an overarching need to make it a safe activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The planned opening, which came two weeks later than originally scheduled, brought a number of changes, including reduced capacity, which limited general admission entry to Burlington-area residents, and new rules to encourage social distancing and sanitization.

“We are doing all we can to provide a safe and fun environment for the community,” Director Jeanne Otter said. “The question the Pool Board had to answer is: Is it safe and reasonable out here? It’s a really hard call.”

As it turned out, the facility – one of very few public pools open during the season – had a successful run without having to shutdown or temporarily suspend operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.