Former students reflect on Karcher School history; another open house set for Friday

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Sydney McCourt and Tim Pritzl first met in seventh grade science class 12 years ago at Karcher Middle School.

Since then, the two became married and moved to the Chicago area, but decided to return to Burlington on Saturday for a final walkthrough of their former school, which is slated for demolition next month.

The nostalgic open house, labeled “Celebrate Memories at 225 Robert Street, allowed Burlington Area School District graduates and community members to take a self-guided tour of the building – portions of which date back to 1924.

People unable to attend Saturday’s open house have one more opportunity to walk through the building from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

Now Sydney Pritzl, who graduated with Tim from Burlington High School in 2015, said she recalled meeting her future husband when they were seated next to each other in science class.

“We actually met in the science room over on the first floor in seventh grade. Barb Berezowitz was our teacher and through a random seating assignment, we ended up sitting next to each other,” she said.

“He ended up asking me out in seventh grade and then we just stuck together ever since,” said Sydney, as she gestured air quotes on ‘asking me out.’

Upon leaving BASD in 2015, the two graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2019 before moving to Chicago, where Sydney teaches junior kindergarten and Tim is enrolled at Illinois College of Optometry.

Tim, meanwhile, admits he hasn’t been inside Karcher Middle School since transitioning from the eighth grade in 2011.

He said he felt compelled to return to Karcher after his twin sister, Sarah, tipped him off about the open house.

The reason, he said, is because the place carries special memories, including meeting his future wife.

“This place has good memories for us, this is where we met. We really, really wanted to (come),” he said. “We met so many friends that we still talk to. We had friends here who were at our wedding.”

Sydney, meanwhile, recalled many influential teachers at Karcher, Berezowitz and Kurt Rummler.

Sydney said her instructors are the reason she entered the education field.

“I remember my teachers the most, they are what inspired me to become a teacher,” she said. “Barb Berezowitz played such a big role in us getting married and we wouldn’t be who we are today without the teachers who worked here.”

Sydney added she “absolutely loves working with kids.”

Bittersweet end

Karcher Middle School, scheduled for demolition in mid-June, will be replaced by a new adjacent building bearing the same name starting in the 2021-22 school year.

Visitors during the final open house Friday can view displays sharing historical highlights and of the school and even make their own mark by signing their names on a wall.

Mardell Stich, of Burlington, was one of many visitors who added her name to the wall inside the school.

She encouraged residents to come on Friday.

“They definitely need to come here and see their school,” Stich said. “They just really need to cherish the memories coming through this building.”

