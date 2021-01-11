Goal is to keep first responders, public healthy

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe has an important message for Racine County residents who look to help first responders as the area continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

Babe, selected from among many chiefs in Racine County, narrates a public service announcement through county social media feeds and on YouTube about stopping COVID-19 transmission.

He said transmission only takes one person and could cause safety issues for first responders, local law enforcement, health care workers and other essential workers.

“One choice can set off a domino effect. The small choices, the ones we make every day matter for our community,” Babe said. “Our essential workers and first responders have been working around the clock to protect us, our loved ones and our community during this public health crisis.”

Babe said working together for the community can help overcome the challenging disease, which has infected thousands of Racine County residents.

Additionally, Babe adds that protecting people on the front lines is critical.

“Together, our choices impact those working to keep us safe. It will take all of us to rise to the challenge and beat this devastating virus,” he said. “On behalf of our health care professionals, law enforcement, EMS, 9-1-1 dispatch, and all Racine County essential workers, please wear a mask and social distance.”

He extended gratitude to people who have followed both local and national guidelines, including avoiding mass gatherings, unless absolutely necessary.

The Central Racine County Health Department, which oversees 10 municipalities west of Interstate 94, recommends residents also avoid all necessary travel, avoid businesses not following the mask order and capacity guidelines. Other recommendations include frequent hand washing.

“Thank you for doing your part to stop the domino effect of COVID-19 transmission while we work to keep you safe,” Babe concludes in the video.

On Tuesday Babe said Racine County officials approached him about narrating the PSA.

Babe initially didn’t know why he was selected, of all Racine County officials, but they told him his voice stood out above the rest.

“I was more than happy to do it just to help keep people informed and safe from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Babe said producing the clip took about two sessions, some video editing, all lasted no more than an hour.

Mark Schaaf, Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director, said officials saw Babe as a credible and trusted messenger for the community.

“We felt Chief Babe, with his role leading the Burlington Fire Department, was a perfect fit, and we were grateful he agreed to do it,” he said. “We thought the video was that much more powerful because of it.”

Readers will find the video on YouTube by searching for “Racine County COVID PSA.”