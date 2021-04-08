Pair had been working on floors at new middle school

A man who was working at the Karcher Middle School construction site in Burlington is accused of reckless endangerment after allegedly running over a co-worker with his truck following an argument.

Ivan Verbitsky, 29, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, hit and run causing injury and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Burlington police were called to the vicinity of Robert and Mary streets April 1 for a report of a man who had been run over by a truck. The man was on the porch of a nearby house and was being tended by an off-duty paramedic.

The victim told police before he was transported to the hospital that he had been struck by a truck driven by Verbitsky. The victim was eventually flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He suffered significant bruising and lacerations, but did not have any broken bones, according to the complaint.

A witness to the altercation told police the victim and Verbitsky were arguing and pushing each other near the new school, according to the complaint. The witness said the victim entered the construction site and Verbitsky got into his pickup truck before the victim came back out to the street and threw a cinder block at the truck, the complaint alleges.

Verbitsky then started the truck, drove at the victim and struck him. The witness said Verbitsky then backed up and drove over the victim a second time, according to the complaint.

During the course of the investigation police learned that Verbitsky and the victim worked together on flooring at the school construction site and had consumed alcohol together after work before getting into an argument.

The victim admitted throwing the cinder block at Verbitsky’s truck, but told police that didn’t justify getting run over, according to the complaint.

Police were able to locate the truck, but did not find Verbitsky. He was arrested April 4 after he came to the Burlington police station with a lawyer and turned himself in, the complaint said.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 22 in Racine County Circuit Court.

