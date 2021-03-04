Officials want third party to investigate claims, ensure due process

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff, already under investigation for an alleged inappropriate lesson plan, faces a new accusation and remains on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave.

The accusations, according to Burlington Area School District officials, are among the factors that prompted school officials to use an outside investigator to review claims made against Taff.

Julie Thomas, Communications Coordinator, said the district decided in January to use it’s regular law firm, Buelow-Vetter, to investigate the allegations.

“The decision to use an outside investigator happened in January after the initial allegation, after understanding the breadth of concern, and after knowing the teacher also had hired an attorney,” Thomas said.

Taff, who has been on leave since January, reportedly told students through Google Classroom – an online portal for students to study remotely – that he would not be in class from Jan. 5-7 and planned to use personal time to stand up for election integrity in Washington, D.C.

Taff, who looked to return to the classroom on Jan. 8, was in Washington on the same day a mob of rioters invaded to U.S. Capitol to protest Congressional verification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“Some of you will understand why! Some will not. I am sorry, but standing up for election integrity and our right to vote in FAIR elections is too important for me NOT to be there,” he wrote to students.

In addition to those statements, the lesson plan included a link to a YouTube video of former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani making debunked claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania during a November speech. Pennsylvania’s Department of State said there has not been any evidence suggesting widespread voter fraud.

Since then, however, Taff became the target of another accusation he allegedly spouted COVID-19 conspiracy theories to his students and encouraged them to not wear masks.

Todd Terry, Taff’s attorney, said the allegations continue to be taken out of context by many.

“Please keep in mind Jeff teaches American History and Modern American History classes,” Terry said. “To ignore the social issues that we all face every day would be shirking his responsibility to his high school students.”

As for the allegations, Terry said Taff never promoted COVID-19 conspiracy theories, but instead tasked students with researching ‘existing theories’ so they could learn critical thinking skills.

The very assignment, according to Terry, encouraged students to find information in support of and in opposition to COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as wearing masks.

Additionally, seeking both viewpoints looked to strike a balance, and not promotion.

“In most circles that would be construed as education, and learning and critical thinking,” Terry said. “The topic was used to focus on the skill of using evidence to support or debunk a claim.”

The allegation contends Taff encouraged students to ignore face mask requirements, which Terry strongly stated it is patently false.

District officials said they are working to ensure Taff receives due process.

“At this time, the investigatory process is near completion,” the district said. Nevertheless, the district believes these are important issues that warrant thorough attention. It’s more important to get it right than to do it fast.”

District officials reiterated the investigation does not relate to his use of a personal time to travel to Washington, and instead, reviews details specific to his lesson plans.

