UPDATE: The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire at Tuesday morning at Thomas Bus Company was likely electrical in nature and officials do not suspect a criminal act. The fire “heavily damaged” six school buses with an estimated loss of $525,000, officials said.

Officials are investigating what caused several school buses to burn in an early Tuesday morning blaze that canceled classes in the Burlington Area School District.

The fire, which destroyed some buses and damaged others, according to a reporter on the scene, occurred at Thomas Bus Company, 31340 Bushnell Rd., Burlington.

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol discovered the fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which noted “numerous school buses on the property were fully engulfed.”

The incident brought firefighters from several departments and closed Bushnell Road (Highway 142) between McCanna Parkway and the Burlington Bypass for several hours, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In an automated message to the families of students in BASD schools, Superintendent Stephen Plank said students have the day off, but staff should report to their schools. Any additional class time lost due to weather or similar cancelations would be made up through virtual learning opportunities, Plank said. The district canceled classes a week ago due to a snowstorm.

School district officials said late Tuesday morning classes will resume Wednesday, Feb. 3, under the current in-person and hybrid models. Students in hybrid Group B will have in-person classes Wednesday and those in Group A will have virtual instruction on Wednesday before resuming their normal schedule Thursday. The district announced that co-curricular clubs and athletic activities scheduled for Tuesday evening will be held with students receiving notification from their coaches or advisors.

A complete story and additional photos from Tuesday’s fire will appear Thursday’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.