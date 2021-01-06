Agreeing a bustling building is better than a vacant one – even if it doesn’t exactly fit the plan for the area – the Burlington City Council approved a request to rezone a former grocery store site for use as a warehouse and distribution center.

But the approval comes with a caveat: If the new owner, Wisconsin Vision Associates, moves out the building reverts back to its original retail use.

The story of how the city is attempting to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear for the benefit of a bustling, community-minded business leads this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

RICE WILL STEP DOWN AS TOWN CHAIRMAN : Ralph Rice, who has served as chairman of the Burlington Town Board of Supervisors since 2009 has decided not to seek another term. Interested candidates to fill the position now have until Friday at 5 p.m. to declare their intentions to run.

: Ralph Rice, who has served as chairman of the Burlington Town Board of Supervisors since 2009 has decided not to seek another term. Interested candidates to fill the position now have until Friday at 5 p.m. to declare their intentions to run. PLEA DEAL IN WORKS IN MURDER CASE : Racine County prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with Troy Hoffman, the New Berlin man accused of shooting and killing a man in a jealous rage at a home in Wind Lake the day after Christmas in 2019. During a final pre-trial hearing Monday, a prosecutor told a judge the matter had been resolved and he requested plea hearing, which was subsequently set for Feb. 8 in Racine County Circuit Court.

: Racine County prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with Troy Hoffman, the New Berlin man accused of shooting and killing a man in a jealous rage at a home in Wind Lake the day after Christmas in 2019. During a final pre-trial hearing Monday, a prosecutor told a judge the matter had been resolved and he requested plea hearing, which was subsequently set for Feb. 8 in Racine County Circuit Court. BROWN JOINS SCHOOL BOARD RACE: Marlo Brown has entered the Board of Education race at Burlington Area School District and will challenge two incumbents seeking re-election on April 6. The two incumbents, Diane Wood and Taylor Wishau, previously announced plans to retain their School Board seats.

Marlo Brown has entered the Board of Education race at Burlington Area School District and will challenge two incumbents seeking re-election on April 6. The two incumbents, Diane Wood and Taylor Wishau, previously announced plans to retain their School Board seats. COUNCIL COMPETITION: City of Burlington voters will have options to consider for the upcoming April 6 Spring Election with contests in three of four aldermanic districts on the Common Council. Candidates, including incumbents, had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit their declaration of candidacy papers.

City of Burlington voters will have options to consider for the upcoming April 6 Spring Election with contests in three of four aldermanic districts on the Common Council. Candidates, including incumbents, had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit their declaration of candidacy papers. HAYLOFTERS TAKE TO VIDEO AGAIN : The Haylofters Community Theater group, which typically performs before a live audience at the Malt House Theater, will premiere another online presentation set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. Rob King, involved with the Haylofters since 2004, wrote and directed the latest project titled “Haunting Clara.”

: The Haylofters Community Theater group, which typically performs before a live audience at the Malt House Theater, will premiere another online presentation set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. Rob King, involved with the Haylofters since 2004, wrote and directed the latest project titled “Haunting Clara.” BACK ON THE MAT: Catholic Central High School wrestlers returned to WIAA competition this season by joining a co-op program with two Racine Schools. The school’s wrestlers focused on national and international competition last season.