It was a double whammy this week for local shoppers as two Burlington stores announced major changes.

Stock+Field, formerly Big R, announced that it will close all 25 of its stores – including the one in Burlington’s Fox River Plaza – after filing for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy Sunday.

On Tuesday, locally owned Pharmacy Station announced that it will cease pharmacy operations at its three area locations, but continue to operate the gift and specialty shops.

The recent struggles for the stores and the reasons behind them are among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday's mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

