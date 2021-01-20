So what was it like for those who were working at the U.S. Capitol and surrounding office buildings on Jan. 6, the day rioters staged a violent insurrection?

Burlington High School graduate Scott Rausch, an aide for a Republican Congressman from New York, knows – and it’s left an indelible impression on him.

Rausch, who admits he’s still “angry, saddened and frustrated,” shared his story with the Standard Press.

That story is on the front page of this week’s edition, which will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will received their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

VACCINE ROLLOUT: Local first responders began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine last week and all county residents over 65 will be eligible to receive it beginning next week as the state begins to expand vaccinations with the help of public health departments.

CONCEALED STASH: A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 28 for a Lake Geneva man allegedly found with drugs in his underwear after being arrested in Burlington for operating under the influence. Christopher R. Miller, 41, was charged Dec. 3 in Racine County Circuit Court with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeater.

PRIVATE SHOWING: One of the writers of the hit movie "The Marksman" couldn't see the film in his hometown of Chicago so he arranged for a private showing at an area theater.

FRIARY REQUEST: The Franciscan Friars organization has asked the City of Burlington to reduce the amount in its payment in lieu of taxes agreement. The adjustment, according to City Finance Director Steve DeQuaker, comes after the Franciscan Friars sold the Francis Meadows portion of its property at 2457 Browns Lake Drive to another owner.

CRUSHING BLOW: With Friday's game tied in the closing seconds, Wilmot's Kevin Sandman pulled up from the right elbow and drained a game-winning 3-pointer to lift Wilmot to a furious comeback victory over Burlington, 55-52.

WINTER WONDERLAND: The frozen attraction known as Ice Castles opens its Lake Geneva location this week and we have ticket information along with an explanation of how the temple to winter is built.