Jeff Taff, the Burlington High School teacher who is on paid leave while the school district investigates what some contend are improper interactions with students, said Tuesday his classroom instructions at the heart of the controversy were taken out of context.

In an exclusive interview with the Standard Press Taff said he wants his job back and he believes additional accusations against his teaching methods are politically motivated in the wake of his trip to Washington, D.C. during a rally for former President Donald Trump.

Taff’s first response to criticisms of his comments to students regarding voter fraud are included in a story that leads this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

TRIPLE TRAGEDY IN ROCHESTER: A welfare check of people living inside a home on a quiet street in the Village of Rochester Jan. 22 turned into triple tragedy when Racine County authorities discovered three members of a family dead in what appears to be a double murder and suicide.

A welfare check of people living inside a home on a quiet street in the Village of Rochester Jan. 22 turned into triple tragedy when Racine County authorities discovered three members of a family dead in what appears to be a double murder and suicide.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 for a Burlington man charged with sexually assaulting four teenage girls. Kyle E. Gustin, 37, was charged last June in Racine County Circuit Court with 28 criminal offenses, including seven counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and a single count of felony intimidation of a victim. He remained in the Racine County Jail this week with bond set at $100,000.

Do snow days still exist in the new era of virtual learning? The Burlington Area School District superintendent answered that question Tuesday morning.

The City of Burlington Common Council is poised to move forward with plans for the reconstruction of Maryland Avenue this year. The work would add sidewalks and bike lanes to the route.

The state’s deeply partisan political divide appears to be entrenched as Wisconsin inches closer to a 50/50 split in party loyalty. SCHOLARSHIP SURPRISE: Burlington High grad Maddie Berezowitz, a walk-on volleyball player at the University of Kentucky, was rewarded for her talent and dedication recently when the team surprised her with an athletic scholarship.