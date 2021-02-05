Echo Lake and the dam that creates it are longtime fixtures of Burlington’s downtown that are among the community’s signature views.

However, with the dam now considered a “significant hazard,” by the state because its inability handle severe floods, the clock is ticking on its future.

City officials are poised to pay for a study that will help determine whether to upgrade the dam and preserve much of the current view or remove the dam and significantly alter the landscape.

The city’s discussion of the dam’s future is among the top stories in this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday mail. To arrange for weekly delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BUS COMPANY FIRE : Thomas Bus Service was back in the business of transporting students to school Wednesday morning, a day after a devastating fire destroyed several buses and damaged the structure that houses them.

: Thomas Bus Service was back in the business of transporting students to school Wednesday morning, a day after a devastating fire destroyed several buses and damaged the structure that houses them. FAMILY ESCAPES FIRE: A space heater is a suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the 600 block of Britton Road in the Town of Dover Tuesday morning. A father and son were able to escape the blaze along with three dogs, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

A space heater is a suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the 600 block of Britton Road in the Town of Dover Tuesday morning. A father and son were able to escape the blaze along with three dogs, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. VIRUS NUMBERS DOWN : Racine County continued its downward slide in new confirmed COVID-19 cases while seeing more residents vaccinated against the disease within the last week. The decline, according to Racine County officials, allowed the county to drop from “very high” to a “high” risk category for community transmission based on the county’s case rate.

: Racine County continued its downward slide in new confirmed COVID-19 cases while seeing more residents vaccinated against the disease within the last week. The decline, according to Racine County officials, allowed the county to drop from “very high” to a “high” risk category for community transmission based on the county’s case rate. SONGS OF LOVE : The Catholic Central High School choir will deliver singing Valentines to people living in the Burlington area on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. For a $30 donation recipients will receive the choir’s rendition of The Beatles song “I Will” along with a card and a treat bag. – Page 3

: The Catholic Central High School choir will deliver singing Valentines to people living in the Burlington area on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. For a $30 donation recipients will receive the choir’s rendition of The Beatles song “I Will” along with a card and a treat bag. – Page 3 PRIMARY PREVIEW : A total of three candidates are vying for the Burlington Town Supervisor No. 2 post and have forced a Feb. 16 primary election. The supervisory race features newcomers Chad Novasic, Brian Fliss and Neal Czaplewski. The winning candidate will replace incumbent Ric Isaacson, who decided not to seek another term.

: A total of three candidates are vying for the Burlington Town Supervisor No. 2 post and have forced a Feb. 16 primary election. The supervisory race features newcomers Chad Novasic, Brian Fliss and Neal Czaplewski. The winning candidate will replace incumbent Ric Isaacson, who decided not to seek another term. WRESTLERS ADVANCE: Six wrestlers from Burlington High School and two from Catholic Central High School advanced to sectional competition with their performances in last Saturday’s regional meets.