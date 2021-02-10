The organizers of ChocolateFest are eager and willing to pull together a festival for Memorial Day weekend.

But – and this is a big but – it does them no good to sink all that time and effort into a community celebration if they won’t be granted a permit due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re kind of in limbo,” ChocolateFest President Bil Scherrer said this week.

For it’s part, the City of Burlington Common Council faces the difficult task of deciding whether to grant a permit without knowing what the effects of the pandemic will be in late May.

The challenges facing festival organizers and city officials are explored in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

LOVE GROWS ON THE FARM: It was more than 25 years ago when Tina Hinchley, a divorced single mom, placed a personal ad in the Standard Press that read: “Tall country woman looking for a farmer.” As Valentine’s Day approaches Tina and Duane Hinchley say that ad was the catalyst of an enduring love affair with each other and the farming life.

