It’s been nearly a year since a global coronavirus pandemic was declared and recent trends suggest the number of cases here is on a steady decline.

Whether that trend is a function of the usual post-holiday winter hibernation or some other combination of factors remains to be seen. However, with the vaccine rollout picking up speed, people have reason to be optimistic even as restrictions remain in place.

The current state of coronavirus in Racine County is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

The Board of Education at Burlington Area School District endorsed a plan to switch from semesters to trimesters for kindergarten through eighth grade classes. The endorsement, which came during a Feb. 8 meeting, is effective for the 2021-22 school year and officials said the change will expand educational opportunities for students.

The Board of Education at Burlington Area School District endorsed a plan to switch from semesters to trimesters for kindergarten through eighth grade classes. The endorsement, which came during a Feb. 8 meeting, is effective for the 2021-22 school year and officials said the change will expand educational opportunities for students. WRESTLING WITH GRIEF: Saturday’s WIAA State Individual Wrestling tournament was an emotional crossroads for members of the Bird family of Burlington. The family’s youngest member, Jaden, closed out his high school wrestling career on the state stage, reviving memories of his late brother, Josh, a two-time state champ.