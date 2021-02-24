School districts typically don’t release information regarding disciplinary action against students. But the Burlington Area School District – criticized by some in recent months for its handling of racially charged incidents – took the extraordinary step last week of announcing how it handled a series of incidents that occurred last fall.

The district’s attempt to increase transparency and its pledge to fight racial bias in schools is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

• DAMMED IF YOU DO: The Echo Lake dam in Burlington has been a part of the community for nearly two centuries. Now the city will have to decide whether to spend the money needed to fix the dam or remove it and drastically alter the landscape of Echo Park.

CLOSURE AT LAST: Zachary Zdroik was only a youngster when he found out his mother, Juanita, was murdered and left on the side of a Village of Raymond road 21 years ago. Zdroik, now 34, admits his mother’s homicide traumatized him and his two sisters. But the healing began Friday when a jury convicted the man responsible for the murder.

Burlington Area School District Board of Education President Rosanne Hahn is serving as second vice president for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards this year – a position that will eventually lead to the organization’s presidency. REGIONAL CHAMPS: On Friday night at Burlington, five Demon boys basketball players scored in double figures, but it took a late flurry to beat visiting Muskego. In Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Regional Final at Westosha Central, Burlington similarly utilized balanced scoring and a late surge to advance to sectional play.