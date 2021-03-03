Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty acknowledges that, like most communities, Burlington has residents who may be racist, but she said the Burlington she knows is a welcoming and inclusive community with a long history of helping people of color dating back to the days of the Underground Railroad.

However, Hefty said, if the problems that emerged in the past year are more than perception, she wants to find out what they are and take steps to fix them.

Hefty is prepared to pitch her idea of forming a Mayor’s Task Force on Racism, Social Injustice, Diversity and Inclusion to the Common Council.

The mayor’s proposed task force is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

50 YEARS OF SERVICE: James Peterson, of the City of Burlington Fire Department, remembers responding to fire and rescue calls during dinner with his family. In fact, through his tenure, Peterson has more than likely responded to thousands of calls since he started in 1971. He was honored Monday for his long tenure with the department.

