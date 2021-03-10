It’ll be more than a year since local students in grades 7-12 attended Burlington Area School District classes with all their classmates when full in-person classes resume April 6.

The decision to return fully – made by the School Board on a 5-2 vote Monday – comes with concerns and uncertainty due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus. But most board members said it’s the right thing to do.

Now it’s up to administrators to come up with a plan to make it work.

A HYBRID APPROACH: The City of Burlington Police Department is slowly transforming its fleet to more environmentally friendly vehicles. The new vehicles, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson, feature hybrid options and will likely come at a cost savings based on fuel use. – Page 3

INSPIRING TEACHERS: Suzanne Dunbar, a library media specialist for Burlington Area School District's secondary schools, and Troy Everson, a science teacher at Burlington High School, received teacher fellowships from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation, according to the district. – Page 4

BEST OF THE BEST: Burlington's Joey Berezowitz was named Athlete of the Year among basketball players in the Southern Lakes Conference. We have the complete all-conference list.

SPRING AHEAD: Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. Readers are reminded to set their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Daylight saving time continues until the first Sunday in November. Wisconsin Emergency Management officials remind residents that the annual time change is a good opportunity to check and change batteries as needed in smoke detectors and other home safety devices.