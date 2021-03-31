Burlington’s Echo Lake and the Echo Lake dam go hand-in-hand. You can’t have one without the other.

Using that reasoning, city officials are recommending a proposal that will include a study of Echo Lake – namely the sediment at the bottom of the lake – along with a study on future options for the dam.

The proposed studies, which are intended to help elected officials determine whether to repair or remove the dam, which would radically alter the landscape of the area, is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

A RETURN TO (ALMOST) NORMAL: The Burlington Area School District unveiled plans on how students in grades seven through 12 will return to class beginning on April 6. The unveiling comes after the School Board voted to return students to five in-person learning days a week at a March 8 meeting, where members learned virtual, or remote learning, would not be offered under the plan.

ELECTION DRAWS NEAR: One statewide race, one regional race and several local races are on the ballot for area voters in Tuesday's Spring Election. Voters in Burlington will decide races for City Council, Town Chairman and Town Supervisor, and School Board member for the Burlington Area School District.

MORE CHARGES SOUGHT: A man charged in early March for allegedly raping the mother of their children multiple times while she was unconscious and recording the assaults is expected to be charged with numerous similar offenses involving other women and a girl, according to investigators with the Racine County Sheriff's office.

CARJACKERS CAUGHT: Police used a vehicle's satellite system to track and arrest two men who are accused of stealing a car from a 67-year-old woman at gunpoint at an area thrift store.

CONDOS GET THUMBS UP: City Council members endorsed an agreement for a proposed condominium development on Burlington's north side during s March 23 meeting. The multi-family development, known as Falcon Woods Townhomes, will consist of 30 single-family residential units built as townhouses on a 25-acre site at 405 Falcon Ridge Drive.

COVID TICKS UPWARD: The Central Racine County Health Department service area spent the last two weeks in the "moderate risk" category for COVID-19 transmission. On Monday, Racine County officials reported a slight increase in the case rate, bringing the community category back to "high risk."

BEST OF THE BEST: The Standard Press reveals which local girls earned spots on the annual All-Southern Lakes Newspapers Girls Basketball Team for the 2020-21 season.