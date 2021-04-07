Burlington Area School District voters re-elected incumbent Taylor Wishau while bringing newcomer Marlo Brown to the Board of Education during Tuesday’s Spring Election.

Wishau and Brown aligned their campaigns and ran with the support of the Republican Party in the race for the non-partisan positions.

The strategy worked as voters responded to the conservative message in a year marked by controversy in the school district.

Local voters also elected two new aldermen and promoted a town supervisor to town chairman.

COVID ON THE RISE: New coronavirus cases, both in Racine County and statewide, continued to increase in the last seven days after several weeks of progress to stem the spread of COVID-19.

WORKER CHARGED: A man who was working at the Karcher Middle School construction site in Burlington is accused of reckless endangerment after allegedly running over a co-worker with his truck following an argument.

LOAN CONSIDERED: The Burlington Common Council this week planned to consider awarding a loan to Enlightened Living Center for aesthetic improvements of the former CATHE building.

CELEBRATE KARCHER: The Burlington Area School District is counting down the final days of the existing Karcher Middle School and has invited the public to “Celebrate Memories at 225 Robert St.” next month.

ROLLING TO VICTORY: Voters in the Town of Spring Prairie spoke loud and clear Tuesday, rejecting three candidates who had expressed support for gravel pits in the township. Instead voters threw their overwhelming support behind a slate of candidates aligned in opposition to gravel pits.

FATHER AND SON: Coach Steve Berezowitz and son Joey were named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively, on the latest installment of the Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area Basketball Team.