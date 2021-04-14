This week’s front page is devoted to a pair of major stories for Burlington – the DPI’s ruling that Burlington public schools have not done enough to prevent racism in the system and the development of the Burlington Jamboree to replace the city’s popular ChocolateFest.

The April 15 edition will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

TASK FORCE ENDORSED : The Burlington Common Council endorsed a Mayor’s Task Force on racism during an April 7 meeting. The Task Force, spearheaded by Mayor Jeannie Hefty, garnered approval on a 6-1 vote, which in turn, allows the city to sign off on an engagement agreement with Organization Development Consultants at a cost of $10,500.

