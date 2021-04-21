The number of people vaccinated in Racine County eclipsed 25% this week even as cases 0f COVID-19 continued to rise as of last week.

The virus remains a hot topic and a dividing line for some as evidenced by the Burlington Area School District’s resolve to continue a mask mandate throughout the school year despite requests to scrap it.

Those are among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

COFFEE HOUSE CHANGES: Longtime General Manager Carly Hurley, who oversaw the growth of the Coffee House and Chestnut and Pine, is stepping away as ownership transitions. – Section 2

COURT NEWS: A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 22 for a Burlington man charged with robbing a Burlington gas station. Brad J. Thibedeau, 50, was charged Feb. 23 in Racine County Circuit Court with armed robbery for allegedly pulling a knife on the clerk.

VACCINE BENCHMARK: Racine County marked a vaccine milestone with more than a quarter of its residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but remained in the ‘high risk’ category for community transmission based on the current case rate.

FRESH FACES: The Burlington Common Council swore in its two newest aldermen – Bill Smitz and Shad Branen – Tuesday and both agreed their first challenge relates to the Echo Lake dam, which faces an uncertain future because of compliance issues.

GOT TALENT? The Haylofters, Burlington’s community theater troupe, is accepting submissions for its spring Burlington’s Got Talent competition. The will be held virtually. Performers are invited to submit horizontal video of their talents.

BACK ON THE DIAMOND: After a season lost to COVID-19, the Catholic Central High School baseball team has a new crop of players and is looking to find its groove in 2021.