Seismic physical changes in the Burlington Area School District are just weeks away as the new Karcher Middle School is slated for completion and the current building is slated for the wrecking ball.

The school transition and the many changes it will trigger throughout the district is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

To arrange for weekly delivery follow this link: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SIMPLY THE BEST: Burlington High School graduate Megan Wallace only envisioned breaking University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s school heptathlon record in a recent meet. She had no idea, however, her performance would be good enough to establish a national record.

CHARGES AGAINST FORMER OFFICIAL DROPPED: Tyson Fettes, a former Racine County Register of Deeds and Town of Burlington Supervisor, had charges of patronizing prostitutes and soliciting sex acts dismissed in an Illinois courtroom recently. The charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence, according to his attorney.

LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE: The New Berlin man found guilty of killing a rival for the romantic attention of his ex-girlfriend in Wind Lake in late 2019 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without a chance for parole.

JAMBOREE EVENTS DETAILED: A 5/10-kilometer run and a beer tent with daily music have officially been added to the roster of activities for the Burlington Jamboree during the Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31.

SO LONG, OLD SCHOOL: Burlington Area School District graduates young and old, as well as other community members have two opportunities to bid farewell to the current Karcher Middle School starting this weekend.

A WINNING START: The Burlington High School softball team relied on pitching, defense and just enough offense to capture victory in a season-opening game against Wilmot.