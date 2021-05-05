With the future of the Echo Lake Dam – and subsequently Echo Lake – in doubt some in the community are looking to band together to drum up the support needed to secure the lake’s future.

At least one such group has emerged online and others are expected to join the effort as city officials await the results of engineering studies on the dam and the lake.

CHERISHED SCHOOL MEMORIES: Sydney McCourt and Tim Pritzl first met in seventh grade science class 12 years ago at Karcher Middle School. Since then, the two became married and moved to the Chicago area, but decided to return to Burlington on Saturday for a final walkthrough of their former school, which is slated for demolition next month.

COURT NEWS: A Racine man has been charged for intending to sell marijuana after being arrested following a traffic stop in Burlington April 29. Jaymale Muhammad, 28, is charged in Racine County Circuit Court with possession with intent to distribute THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance following his arrest.

SAFETY TOWN RESCUE: Safety Town, much like other community events, did not happen in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But after a one-year hiatus and with a new sponsor and new venue, the annual event will return this year, with the two-week class for children scheduled from June 14-25 at Dyer Intermediate School.

BREAKFAST IN A BAG: Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, for the second consecutive year, will not host a traditional event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The committee, however, decided not to entirely cancel the event and instead will be offering “Breakfast in a Bag” on Saturday, June 26.

SHOW MUST GO ON: When the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Catholic Central High School’s production of “The Sound of Music” in 2020, director Abby Galstad vowed to find a way to have a show in 2021. Galstad gets her chance to make good on her vow beginning tonight and running through next weekend as the Catholic Central Theater Association presents the 1970s-era musical “Godspell.”

GETTING BACK ON TRACK: In 2020, the Burlington High School boys and girls track teams had a record 140 athletes out for the sport, and head coach Jason Bousman said they were poised to make plenty of noise in the Southern Lakes Conference. However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the Demons’ plans and now Burlington is looking for winning result with roughly half that many athletes.