A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 22 for a Burlington man charged with robbing a Burlington gas station.

Brad J. Thibedeau, 50, was charged Feb. 23 in Racine County Circuit Court with armed robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, a man, later identified as Thibedeau, came into the Express Gas Station in Burlington on Feb. 19, pulled out a knife, nearly stabbed the clerk, pushed him toward the cash register and took $400 to $425 from the cash register.

Police were able to identify Thibedeau from descriptions from staff and the owner of the store, where he was a regular customer, and information obtained from checks Thibedeau cashed at the store, according to the complaint.

Thibedeau’s family told police Thibedeau had a heroin addiction and was supposed to check himself into Rogers Memorial Hospital for rehab, according to the complaint. Police spoke to Thibedeau who agreed to come to the police department but did not show up and is believed to be in the Waukegan, Illinois, area, the complaint states.

