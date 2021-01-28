Gustin allegedly told girls he was a member of the mafia

A plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 for a Burlington man charged with sexually assaulting four teenage girls.

Kyle E. Gustin, 37, was charged last June in Racine County Circuit Court with two counts of possession of improvised explosives; 10 counts of exposing his genitals or intimate parts; two counts of child enticement; seven counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child; contributing to the delinquency of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; causing a child younger than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana; and felony intimidation of a victim.

Gustin remained in the Racine County Jail this week with bond set at $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl’s mother notified police after she found a pink sex toy in the girl’s room in December and learned the girl had told her sister that Gustin had sexually assaulted her and given her the sex toy.

Police investigated Gustin and learned of multiple victims of alleged sexual assaults that took place at his west Chestnut Street home beginning in 2015, according to the complaint.

Throughout the incidents, Gustin told one of the girls he belonged to the mafia and threatened to hurt her and her family, according to the complaint. The girl said she was always fearful of what Gustin might do and, as a result, complied with his suggestions, the complaint states.

The same girl said between 2018 and 2019, Gustin showed her a “women toy” and explained how to use it, according to the complaint.

The girl said Gustin told her he hadn’t had sex with his wife in more than a year and asked her if she would have sex with an older man, according to the complaint. She said Gustin would play dirty versions of truth-or-dare with the girls and would send her Facebook messages about getting “back into our game,” the complaint states.

In a search of Gustin’s home June 15, police found two pipe bombs in an ammo box inside a gun safe, a jar of THC and packaging for a pink sex toy, according to the complaint.

For the complete version of this story and additional court news see the Jan. 28 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.