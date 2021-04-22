District to follow public health recommendations

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Burlington Area School District students and staff members will continue to wear masks as a COVID-19 mitigation tool for the rest of the academic year.

The requirement, however, does not sit well with some community members who asked the Board of Education to rescind the policy during an April 12 meeting.

The meeting, held virtually on YouTube, received many written comments from families stating masks should be optional, instead of mandatory, considering the state Supreme Court decision that overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate earlier this month.

District resident Stacie Coleman, who sent at least three letters to the board, acknowledged BASD faces a daunting task with the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, after 13 months, she believes BASD needs to return to normalcy. Coleman shared multiple links outlining reasons why masks should become optional.

“You cannot have quality teaching and learning with kids in masks because of the increase of stress and the lack of their ability to express themselves emotionally,” she wrote. “They need to interact socially with their friends and your new rules are negatively impacting their ability to do so.”

District remains steadfast

Board President Rosanne Hahn in an April 12 statement said the district will continue the mask requirement, noting school officials have maintained contact with the local health department and they consider it an ongoing recommendation.

“We want the community to know that with 29 days of school left, we want to do everything we can to ensure that we will all able to continue our in-person learning, that includes a host of high stakes assessments, advanced placement testing, spring sports, prom, graduation, that is just to mention a few,” she said. “The board will consider ongoing recommendations from public health officials.”

Julie Thomas, District Communications Coordinator, reaffirmed Hahn’s statement on Tuesday.

“The district will maintain the mask requirement for the remainder of the school year, especially now that the district has shifted to the in-person instructional model.”

The Central Racine County Health Department, which oversees western Racine County communities, continues to encourage schools to require face coverings.

To read the complete version of this story, including additional comments from residents and school officials, see the April 22 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.