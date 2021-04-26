The Echo Lake dam and Echo Lake provide a picturesque setting and recreational outlet in the heart of downtown Burlington. However, the condition of the dam and the health of the lake put their future in question. The City of Burlington approved a multi-pronged study to help determine how to best address issues with the lake and dam, but eliminating the dam and lake remain an option. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

Issue will likely dominate discussion in 2021

Municipal Judge Kelly Iselin swore new aldermen Bill Smitz and Shad Branen as well as incumbents Bob Grandi and Jon E. Schultz II at the reorganizational meeting of the Burlington Common Council April 20.

As the new alderman join the council, the fate of the Echo Lake dam hangs in the balance.

Bill Smitz

Smitz, who replaces departing Todd Baumann in District 4, said after the meeting he looks forward to helping the city move forward.

Branen takes the seat of Susan Kott, who did not seek re-election in District 1.

Branen said he felt privileged to have been elected to serve the community.

“It is quite an honor to serve the city in this capacity,” said Branen, a small business owner. “I have a strong passion for businesses, the downtown in particular, so I think there is a lot going on.”

Both new officials agreed their first challenge relates to the Echo Lake dam, which faces an uncertain future because of compliance issues.

Currently, the dam cannot contain a 500-year flood, one of many requirements from the State Department of Natural Resources, and needs to meet compliance by 2025.

Shad Branen

The dam, as well as Echo Lake itself, are undergoing a series of studies conducted by Ayres and Associates with plans to present options ranging from modification to total dam removal to the Common Council later this year.

Smitz, a former general manager of the South Shore Yacht Club, said he finds the Echo Lake dam a pressing matter.

“The thing I am most interested in is what are we going to do with the dam at Echo Lake,” he said.

Branen, who noted Echo Lake is a prominent feature along Milwaukee Avenue, also has concerns about Echo Lake Park.

“It is obviously a focal point of Burlington,” Branen said. “I am interested in seeing the options for the park.”