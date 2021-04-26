Issue will likely dominate discussion in 2021

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Municipal Judge Kelly Iselin swore new aldermen Bill Smitz and Shad Branen as well as incumbents Bob Grandi and Jon E. Schultz II at the reorganizational meeting of the Burlington Common Council April 20.

As the new alderman join the council, the fate of the Echo Lake dam hangs in the balance.

Smitz, who replaces departing Todd Baumann in District 4, said after the meeting he looks forward to helping the city move forward.

Branen takes the seat of Susan Kott, who did not seek re-election in District 1.

Branen said he felt privileged to have been elected to serve the community.

“It is quite an honor to serve the city in this capacity,” said Branen, a small business owner. “I have a strong passion for businesses, the downtown in particular, so I think there is a lot going on.”

Both new officials agreed their first challenge relates to the Echo Lake dam, which faces an uncertain future because of compliance issues.

Currently, the dam cannot contain a 500-year flood, one of many requirements from the State Department of Natural Resources, and needs to meet compliance by 2025.

The dam, as well as Echo Lake itself, are undergoing a series of studies conducted by Ayres and Associates with plans to present options ranging from modification to total dam removal to the Common Council later this year.

Smitz, a former general manager of the South Shore Yacht Club, said he finds the Echo Lake dam a pressing matter.

“The thing I am most interested in is what are we going to do with the dam at Echo Lake,” he said.

Branen, who noted Echo Lake is a prominent feature along Milwaukee Avenue, also has concerns about Echo Lake Park.

“It is obviously a focal point of Burlington,” Branen said. “I am interested in seeing the options for the park.”