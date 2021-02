The sky over Echo Lake was aflame with fiery hues as the sun set over Burlington on Tuesday evening. The brilliant display – coming on a day when the temperature climbed above 40 degrees for the first time in more than a month – was perhaps a much-needed reward from Mother Nature for the area’s winter-weary residents. (Photo by Jacqueline Nadolski)

