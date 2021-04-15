BASD officials vow to end discrimination in schools

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Putting it’s focus on correction and healing, Burlington Area School District officials said Tuesday they have no plans to appeal a ruling issued by the state Department of Public Instruction that found the district failed to adequately address and prevent the school system from becoming a “racially hostile environment” for students of color.

“It seems more productive to focus our efforts on the ongoing action needed to dismantle racism in the Burlington community and focus all of our energies on creating a learning environment where all students feel a sense of belonging,” Julie Thomas, the district’s communication coordinator said Tuesday in an email.

In the ruling issued Friday, the DPI ­– which oversees public education in the state – ordered the district to provide a corrective action plan within 30 days of the ruling.

BASD officials said they intend to comply.

“The Burlington Area School District has been working to implement purposeful and systematic change to create a more equitable environment for all students,” Thomas said. “What we have already done and what we will do in the future will only strengthen the district.”

BASD has the right to appeal the ruling by requesting a rehearing of the matter or by taking it directly to the circuit court.

News that the district won’t appeal was welcomed by Darnisha Garbade, the mother at the center of the DPI complaint.

“I think it’s wise,” she said by telephone Tuesday.

However, she contends the matter wouldn’t have reached this point had the district seriously considered and addressed her complaints regarding racial harassment of her children by other students and unfair treatment by administrators.

“If the school district would have just listened to me it wouldn’t have gone this far,” she said. “Once you accept this you can now say, ‘How do we move forward,’ and grab the bull by the horns.”

The resolve to do that was reflected in a statement read by School Board President Roseanne Hahn at Monday’s meeting:

“The board would like to acknowledge the recent ruling from the Department of Public Instruction. We respect the decision, regret the impact on students and families, and will fully comply with all corrective actions outlined in the report.

“We know that there is work to do. We will continue to work and collaborate with district and community members.”

To read the district’s full statement issued Monday see the following link: BASD statement

The DPI ruling

In its 33-page decision, the DPI said it determined that racial harassment in BASD was “severe, pervasive and persistent” during a period from 2016 until March 2020 when Garbade filed her original complaint with the district.

A copy of the full ruling is available at the following link: DPI decision

It noted 19 incidents during that period involving “bullying race” in which students were disciplined. Those included multiple instances in which students used the N-word and two instances in which students were shoved after being addressed with a racial slur.

The DPI contends the district failed to adequately address the hostile racial environment that existed in the district.

The DPI also ruled the district fell short of its standards in three other areas:

The district discriminated against Garbade’s daughter by disciplining her differently than a white student who was involved in a similar situation.

BASD failed to comply with its policy and procedure in handling discrimination complaints.

BASD’s nondiscrimination policy and procedures do not comply with state administrative code. The DPI ruled the policy must include a timeline of 90 days in which to respond to a written complaint of discrimination.

The DPI ordered BASD to submit an action plan within 30 days outlining the specific steps the district will take to prevent discrimination in discipline; address the racially hostile environment; review its policy for reporting discrimination complaints; and review its policies to ensure compliance with administrative code.

To read the full story see the April 15 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.