Early Tuesday morning Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank answered a lingering question as to whether snow days would exist in the new era of online virtual education.

Yes, students, snow days still exist.

In an automated telephone message to district families sent about 5 a.m. Tuesday Plank said: “I offer you this day as one of enjoyment. Go sledding, shovel for a neighbor, have a cup of hot chocolate or enjoy a warm fire.”

The area is in the midst of a winter storm warning that, according to the National Weather Service office in Sullivan, will last until 6 p.m. Tuesday with snow totals of up to 8 inches possible. Complicating matters are winds gusting up to 30 mph that reduce visibility and quickly deposit new drifts on previously plowed roads.

BASD has offered classes this year through a combination of in-person and hybrid formats with elementary school students attending in-person classes and students in grades 7-12 alternating between in-person and virtual formats.

In his message to families, Plank alluded to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and invited students to step away from the stresses of school to enjoy the day.

“Take this moment to make some good memories in honor of the first snow day of the year following many months of stress and wonderment about days ahead,” he said.

The district was closed to all activities, including virtual learning, Tuesday and staff did not have to report to their respective schools, according to Plank.

However, Plank also encouraged students and staff to be ready to get back to work on Wednesday.

“No matter what you choose to do (on Tuesday) know that when tomorrow comes we will get back to the business of learning,” he said.