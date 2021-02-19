Czaplewski, Fliss advance to April 6 election for Town Board

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Voters in the Town of Burlington advanced supervisor candidates Neal Czaplewski and Brian Fliss to the April 6 Spring Election in Tuesday’s lone local primary race, according to unofficial tallies from the Racine County Clerk’s Office.

Unofficial results revealed 481 ballots cast, with Czaplewski garnering 209 votes while Fliss received 160 votes.

Chad Novasic, the third candidate received 107 votes and did not advance.

The clerk’s office also recorded five write-in votes.

The three newcomers looked to fill the seat vacated by incumbent Supervisor No. 2 Ric Isaacson, who opted not to seek re-election, which will end his 12 years of service on the Burlington Town Board.

Czaplewski, 46, who works as Director of Cybersecurity and Network Infrastructure, has lived in the town since 2014.

Fliss, 45, married with four children, has lived in the Town of Burlington since 2005.

He owns and serves as IT Systems Administrator for SmartWire Data Solutions, LLC, and strongly advocates continuation of the town’s tradition of low taxes and fiscal responsibility.

The Supervisor No. 2 post is not the only contested race on the April 6 ballot in the Town of Burlington.

In the race for Town Chairman, which is held by departing incumbent Ralph Rice, Town Supervisor No. 4 Jeff Lang and newcomer Matthew Allan Snorek will face off for the top leadership post.

The terms of both Isaacson and Rice will expire in April when the winners of both races are sworn in after the election is certified.

To read the full version of this story see the Feb. 18 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.