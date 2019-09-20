Former Green Bay Packers player Gilbert Brown, a.k.a. the Gravedigger, shakes hands with a fan during a meet-and-greet session at the 11&75 Sports Park and Eatery in Kansasville Sept. 5. Event attendees took photos with and spent some time talking to Brown while he autographed various items for them. Other highlights of the event included a silent auction of sports memorabilia, and Brown giving away signed, hand-painted shovels. After the event Brown grabbed a bite to eat then spent the rest of the evening watching the Packers play the Bears on television in the 11&75 dining room. Photo by Chad Hensiak

