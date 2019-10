Touch A Truck Wisconsin, launched by Kurk Concrete, celebrated its fifth annual event Saturday on the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove. Kaden Marriott, 5, of Milwaukee, learns how to put out a fire with assistance from Kansasville Assistant Fire Chief Tom Kalbas. For additional photos from the event see the Oct. 4 edition of the Westine Report. (Photo by Jason Arndt)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn