Agriculture students at Union Grove High School recently delivered the first harvest of lettuce from the school’s greenhouse to the kitchen. Above: Students Adriana DeYong (from left) and Connor Esch have the honor of handing off the lettuce to Brenda Sunderland, food service director. Agriculture students learn about sustainable growing systems, like hydroponics, as they grow the lettuce varieties in the greenhouse. Students are also experimenting with growing peppers, herbs, and cucumbers in the hydroponics system. (Submitted photo)

