Noah Serdynski poses for a picture in a Union Grove/Yorkville fire truck during Union Grove’s Super Saturday event on Sept. 7. The event, which is billed as a day of family and community fun, featured vendors, entertainment, activities, food and a street dance with live music. See the Sept. 13 edition of the Westine Report for more photos of last week’s Super Saturday. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn