Multiple people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle crash that occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the Town of Dover.

One of the victims was ejected from a vehicle in the crash and was transported from the scene to a hospital by Flight for Life helicopter, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred at the Intersection of Highway 20 and Britton Road, just northwest of Union Grove. Preliminary investigation, according to officials, indicates one of the vehicles, which was traveling north on Britton Road, failed to yield to the second vehicle, which was traveling west on Highway 20.

The highway was shutdown for a period of time, but was reopened prior to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Additional information was not available Thursday.