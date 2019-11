Trick-or-Treat hours in the Village Union Grove will remain Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Officials at Village Hall report they have received many calls asking if the hours will be rescheduled due to the weather forecast. However, the existing hours have been established and publicized on many different forms of media.

Households wishing to participate should turn on their porch lights for trick-or-treaters.