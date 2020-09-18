Norma Mullet runs soft pretzels to hungry drivers at the Ben’s Pretzels booth during the Fair Food Drive Thru event at the Racine County Fairgrounds Sept. 12. Event-goers drove through the fairgrounds with the option of visiting 12 different vendors selling cotton candy, funnel cakes, sweet corn, baked potatoes, corndogs, and other fair food favorites. Racine County Fair Board Member Scott Gunderson said, “We figured with all the cancellations and closures happening recently folks needed something to do. We had 500 cars come through on Friday alone.” The event, which was hosted by the Union Grove Chamber of Commerce stretched from Sept. 11 through 13. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

