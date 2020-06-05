Graduate Karlee Lois waves to teachers as she passes Union Grove High School during Sunday’s parade for graduates of the school. The Class of 2020 was honored with the school’s first-ever graduation motorcade. Led by local police, fire, and rescue vehicles, the procession left Racine County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. heading east on Durand Avenue, then turning north on Main Street and past the high school. The 250 graduates were greeted by family members, well-wishers, teachers, and school staff members on both sides of the street throughout the route. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

