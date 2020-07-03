Gail Hack and her husband Ray make a sale of produce grown on their nearby farm at the Union Grove Public Market Tuesday. Among their offerings were strawberries, raspberries, peas, potatoes and cucumbers. The market, which is sponsored by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, is held each Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the northeast corner of the Piggly Wiggly store parking lot off 67th Drive. (Photos by Ed Nadolski)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

