She’s been charged with OWI, reckless driving

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued an unconscious 18-year-old woman from a severely damaged car as it burst into flames early Sunday in the Village of Yorkville.

The woman, Rashae Ashanti Martin, of Pleasant Prairie, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. She has since been charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense and six traffic citations, including reckless driving, unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to keep vehicle under control, deviation from lane, running a red light and open intoxicants, according to court records.

Deputies responded after the county’s Communications Center received multiple 911 calls at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday regarding a car that “flew off” the southbound I-94/41 off ramp at Highway 20 in Yorkville, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Witnesses told deputies the car driven by Martin was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” as it hit the concrete median barrier wall and continued south down the exit ramp striking numerous construction barrels, according to the release.

Witnesses also stated the vehicle did not stop for a red light at the bottom of the off ramp and hit a concrete median before it flew over the westbound lanes of Highway 20 and came to rest in the grass median in front of the Petro Truck Stop, the release further states.

The crash remained under investigation early this week, but sheriff’s officials said alcohol and excessive speed appear to be contributing factors.