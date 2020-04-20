A status conference is scheduled for May 28 for a Union Grove man charged with cutting his brother’s forehead.

Robert C. Moorehead, 63, was charged April 9 in Racine County Circuit Court with mayhem and aggravated battery, both with the use of a dangerous weapon; obstructing an officer; and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint, Moorehead was drinking alcohol April 6 while staying with his brother in Union Grove and was getting loud while watching TV. The brother told Moorehead he would call police if Moorehead did not quiet down, and Moorehead pushed the brother from behind and the two struggled in the doorway to the bathroom, according to the complaint. The brother said he saw blood dripping from his forehead and saw Moorehead with a big bread knife, the complaint states.

The victim’s daughter said she saw her uncle put her father in a choke hold with his left arm and push the knife from left to right across her father’s forehead with his right hand, according to the complaint.

The man had a five-inch cut across his forehead that required five stitches to close, according to the complaint.

When police arrived, Moorehead appeared very agitated and did not comply with deputies’ commends to put his hands up and exit the apartment, according to the complaint. He was ultimately Tased and taken into custody.

