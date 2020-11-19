A Union Grove man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a rollover crash in the 1300 block of Vine Street just past midnight on Nov. 9.

Anthony G. Skokut, 28, was arrested for first-time drunken driving and received multiple traffic citations before being transported to the Racine County Jail, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to the crash located a blue 2010 Honda CR-V that was laying on its driver’s side with severe damage. Skokut had exited through the front passenger window and was speaking with residents that heard the crash and came outside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Skokut said he was not injured in the crash.

The investigation confirmed that Skokut was northbound on Vine Street when he struck a legally parked pickup truck. Skokut continued another 607 feet north before striking another legally parked vehicle, causing his Honda to roll over, officials contend.

While speaking with the Skokut deputies observed signs of impairment. Skokut failed standardized field sobriety before being arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Skokut has since been charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated and several traffic citations, including failure to keep vehicle under control, according to court records.