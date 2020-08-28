Village turns down Kiwanis’ temporary alcohol license due to COVID-19 concerns

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

A venerable organization’s request to serve alcohol at an upcoming event was voted down by Union Grove decision-makers to maintain a hands-off approach to mass gatherings amid COVID-19.

The Village Board on Aug. 17 was presented with a standard temporary Class B license to serve alcohol during the Kiwanis Club of Union Grove’s street dance on Aug. 29. It is one specific activity amid the larger Super Saturday event.

While the board has not prohibited any events that could generate a crowd of 10 or more persons, officials have not given any favorable approvals, in keeping with the recommendations from the Central Racine County Health Department.

When Super Saturday organizers went before the Village Board last month, elected officials decided not to allocate any resources — staffing or supplies — to maintain the hands-off approach.

Since the Kiwanis Club’s request required a definitive “yes” or “no” response, officials opted to go with “no” so there was no appearance within the body of supporting mass gatherings within the community.

During deliberations, the board indicated the vote was not reflective of the Kiwanis Club itself, but more so in keeping with its blanket policy and the continued guidance from staffers within the CRCHD.

Representatives within the agency have been suggesting large-scale events not occur at the moment since the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to occur within the area, and such efforts as contact tracing would be next to impossible.

“It would appear that the village is giving the OK by issuing the permit for this event to happen,” Village President Mike Aimone said. “We can’t make exceptions for anybody.”

During deliberations, Trustee Jan Winget said she was torn on the request.

“I’m having a hard time with this one,” she said. Later, when the definitive vote was taken, Winget said, “Based on the current COVID situation, I move to decline them.”

Other board members, including Trustee Ryan Johnson, shared similar sentiments amid deliberations.

“We’ve taken a hands-off approach to every other event so far this year,” Johnson said. “I think we need to do the same for this one.”